Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01. Quálitas Controladora has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $5.40.
Quálitas Controladora Company Profile
