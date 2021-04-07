Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01. Quálitas Controladora has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Quálitas Controladora Company Profile

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V. operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the United States. It offers insurance for personal cars and pickups, cargo pickups, trucks, public passenger service, border and regularized, tourists, motorcycles, and civil liability insurance.

