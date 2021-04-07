Whitecap Resources’ (SPGYF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

