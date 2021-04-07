TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.71 million, a PE ratio of -79.47 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 126.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

