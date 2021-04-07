First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BUSE. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

BUSE stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 34.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Busey by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Busey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

