Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.34 million, a P/E ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 107.01%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.