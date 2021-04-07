eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EHTH. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.79.

eHealth stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.48.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

