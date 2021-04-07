Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.82

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.82 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 40.80 ($0.53). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.53), with a volume of 1,916,453 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.33 million and a P/E ratio of -20.20.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

