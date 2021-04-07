Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.32

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.32 and traded as high as C$22.38. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$21.99, with a volume of 120,265 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

