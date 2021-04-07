Air Lease Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,098 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,517% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE AL opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

