PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $590.88

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 590.88 ($7.72) and traded as high as GBX 601.47 ($7.86). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 329,973 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get PayPoint alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 589.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 590.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.94 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.