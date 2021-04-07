GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

Shares of GDDY opened at $83.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,713. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,675,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $33,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

