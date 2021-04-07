Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) versus Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Financial Survey

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Professional alerts:

51.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Professional shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Professional and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $42.02 million 5.85 $2.34 million N/A N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.50 billion 4.62 $443.60 million $6.84 15.96

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional N/A N/A N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers 22.81% 6.68% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Professional and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cullen/Frost Bankers 5 3 1 0 1.56

Professional presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus price target of $83.56, indicating a potential downside of 23.46%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Professional on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 176 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 155 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.