Contrasting Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) & Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Trend Micro alerts:

This table compares Trend Micro and Snowflake’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.52 billion 4.67 $257.09 million $1.84 27.37 Snowflake N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Snowflake.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Snowflake shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trend Micro and Snowflake, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 1 1 1 0 2.00 Snowflake 2 14 10 0 2.31

Snowflake has a consensus price target of $285.54, suggesting a potential upside of 20.99%. Given Snowflake’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 14.33% 13.62% 7.06% Snowflake N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Snowflake beats Trend Micro on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions. It also provides user protection solutions comprising endpoint security, email and Web security, endpoint and gateway suites, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.