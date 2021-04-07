Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAIXY. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank has an average rating of Buy.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.