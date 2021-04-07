Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FINMY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Leonardo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leonardo presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

