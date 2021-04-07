Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

ATLKY stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

