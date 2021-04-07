Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is ($0.37). Wayfair posted earnings of ($2.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.55.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,287,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,519 shares of company stock worth $32,257,117. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE W opened at $339.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.72 and a 200-day moving average of $281.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.