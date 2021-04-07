Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €58.00 ($68.24) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

COK has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

Get Cancom alerts:

ETR COK opened at €50.10 ($58.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.79. Cancom has a twelve month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.