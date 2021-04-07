Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €107.00 by Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.27 ($113.25).

HEN3 stock opened at €95.88 ($112.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €88.80 and a 200-day moving average of €89.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

