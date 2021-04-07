Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SZU. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.42 ($16.96).

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €14.30 ($16.82) on Wednesday. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.25.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

