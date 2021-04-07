JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €99.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.33 ($110.98).

DG opened at €89.32 ($105.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.12. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

