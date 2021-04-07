JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CZR opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.