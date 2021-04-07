Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.61 EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $249.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.41 and a 200-day moving average of $235.34. Amgen has a 12 month low of $207.33 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.
In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
