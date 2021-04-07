Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $249.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.41 and a 200-day moving average of $235.34. Amgen has a 12 month low of $207.33 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

