Investors Purchase High Volume of Laureate Education Call Options (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,655 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,602% compared to the typical daily volume of 156 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.