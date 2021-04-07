Investors Purchase High Volume of Laureate Education Call Options (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,655 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,602% compared to the typical daily volume of 156 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,798,000 after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 252,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $20,401,000. Finally, Snow Phipps Group LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $19,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

