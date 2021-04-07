TransMedics Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,392% compared to the average volume of 467 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares in the company, valued at $452,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,075 shares of company stock worth $9,110,690. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 87,548 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $944.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

