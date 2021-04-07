Accelerate Diagnostics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 696 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 924% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

AXDX stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

