San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.26. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 108,228 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $188.30 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

