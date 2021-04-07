Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.95. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.