Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,366.97

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,366.97 ($17.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,558 ($20.36). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,544.50 ($20.18), with a volume of 4,134,404 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,504.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,366.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.06.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.