Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

ZBRA opened at $491.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.80 and a 200 day moving average of $384.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $191.61 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

