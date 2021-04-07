Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New $3.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.64.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

