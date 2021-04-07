Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.25 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of C$373.82 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Slate Retail REIT has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$13.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.60.

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

