Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.25 target price on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of C$373.82 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Slate Retail REIT has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$13.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.60.
Slate Retail REIT Company Profile
