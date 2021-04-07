$78.74 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post $78.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.90 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $86.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $309.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $312.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $303.84 million, with estimates ranging from $299.40 million to $308.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $2,395,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

