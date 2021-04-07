Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$38.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIF. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.57.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.37. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$16.88 and a 52 week high of C$40.76.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4499998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

