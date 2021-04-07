Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.12.

AMAT stock opened at $139.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

