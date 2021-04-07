Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.67.

SPB stock opened at C$14.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$8.34 and a 12 month high of C$14.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.67.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

