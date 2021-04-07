First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653 over the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

