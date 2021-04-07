Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

RUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.93.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$26.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 69.00. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$13.20 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.