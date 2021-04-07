Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PUBGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

PUBGY stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.68.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

