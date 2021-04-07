Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 77.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $691.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $663.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,388.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $679.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.49. Tesla has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock worth $61,942,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

