Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) PT Lowered to $15.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.04% from the company’s current price.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

