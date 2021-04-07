WPP (NYSE:WPP) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $65.33 on Monday. WPP has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $66.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.40.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
