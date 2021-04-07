Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report $418.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.30 million and the lowest is $412.40 million. Clarivate reported sales of $240.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

