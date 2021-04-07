Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Raised to $45.00 at KeyCorp

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,999 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

