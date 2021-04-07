Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,899 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the average volume of 362 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASMB. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

