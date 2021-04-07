Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,314 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 51,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period.

CLOU opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

