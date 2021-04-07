Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

