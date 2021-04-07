Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

