Traders Buy Large Volume of Telefónica Call Options (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,644 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average volume of 413 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

