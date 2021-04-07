Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gracell Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

