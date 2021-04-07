Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

Shares of ABNB opened at $190.03 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,298,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

